News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » DK unveils India's secret weapons for Asia Cup success

DK unveils India's secret weapons for Asia Cup success

Source: PTI
August 21, 2023 18:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels identifying the fourth pace option and a backup batter are the two areas that India needs to prioritise during the Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup.

While India's top order will feature skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the pace attack will comprise Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

"There are two areas (India must identify at the Asia Cup). No.1. Who is the fourth medium pacer," Karthik told the ICC.

 

"We have Jasprit (Bumrah), we have (Mohammed) Shami and we have (Mohammed) Siraj. We are sure about all of these three, but who is going to be the fourth?"

"Is it going to be Shardul Thakur? Is it going to be Prasidh Krishna? Mukesh Kumar? Or are you going to go for the pace of Umran Malik?"

Considering the middle order, especially the finisher's slot, Karthik called for rookie Tilak Varma as a viable option, besides keeping Suryakumar Yadav in the fray.

Varma has been named in India's Asia Cup squad after his stellar show during the T20 series against West Indies, where he finished as India's highest run-scorer.

"Do we need a left-hander? Do we look at Tilak Varma or is Suryakumar that option as he plays all the sweeps that are available in the game, makes it hard for spinners and is a very good player of spin as well," Karthik continued.

"So, who is the backup batter. That is the next question." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Too much emphasis on No 4 slot, reckons Ganguly
Too much emphasis on No 4 slot, reckons Ganguly
Rohit's surprising revelation about batting order
Rohit's surprising revelation about batting order
Calm Gaikwad not bothered about hype around captaincy
Calm Gaikwad not bothered about hype around captaincy
250 kg of hashish washes up on Maha beaches in 6 days
250 kg of hashish washes up on Maha beaches in 6 days
SAI's ultimatum to Punia: Trials or fitness certificate
SAI's ultimatum to Punia: Trials or fitness certificate
Delhi bureaucrat, wife arrested for rape of minor
Delhi bureaucrat, wife arrested for rape of minor
Rohit's surprising revelation about batting order
Rohit's surprising revelation about batting order

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'No doors are closed on anyone'

'No doors are closed on anyone'

Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup

Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances