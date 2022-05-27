News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Celebrate Ravi Shastri As He Turns 60!

Celebrate Ravi Shastri As He Turns 60!

By Rediff Cricket
May 27, 2022 06:30 IST
Ravi Shastri

 

He's a special one. He answers to the name Ravi Shastri.

One of the best all-rounders India has ever produced, born in Mumbai, Shastri came through the ranks to make his Test debut for India in 1981.

An integral part of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983, his highest high came at the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia where he was crowned Champion of Champions.

Shastri retired from the game at 32 to make a successful career in commentary.

As Ravi Shastri turns 60 on May 27, join us in celebrating his landmark birthday and wishing him health, wealth and super success always.

