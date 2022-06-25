News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Carey, Labuschagne guide Aus to consolation win over SL

Carey, Labuschagne guide Aus to consolation win over SL

June 25, 2022 01:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates a wicket. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Australia's Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne combined for a gritty 51-run stand to help them seal a consolation four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fifth one-day international in Colombo on Friday as the hosts took the series 3-2.

 

Chasing a modest 161, Australia were reduced to 50-4 before Labuschagne (31) and Carey (45 not out) dug them out of a hole and Cameron Green (25 not out) finished the job with just over 10 overs to spare.

Spinners Dunith Wellalage (3-42) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-26) kept Sri Lanka in the hunt but Dasun Shanaka's side were left to rue a limp performance with the bat.

"The series was hard fought, but credit to Sri Lanka for the way they played, they deserve the win," said Australia captain Aaron Finch.

"Pleased with the way we performed. I would like to thank all the fans, they have been amazing."

Sri Lanka chose to bat but slumped to 85-8 before Chamika Karunaratne (75) dragged them back into the game with a fighting half century, putting on 58 runs for the ninth wicket with Pramod Madushan to push Sri Lanka to 160.

Josh Hazlewood (2-22) and Pat Cummins (2-22) did the early damage for Australia while Matthew Kuhnemann (2-26) also chipped in with his left-arm spin, making fine use of a turning wicket at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The sides will now turn their focus to the red ball, with Galle set to host the first of two Tests from June 29.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Warm-up PIX: Attacking Pant stands out for Leicester
Warm-up PIX: Attacking Pant stands out for Leicester
Ranji Final PIX: Yash, Shubham smash tons; MP on top
Ranji Final PIX: Yash, Shubham smash tons; MP on top
Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli
Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli
Shiv Sena workers are my wealth, says Uddhav
Shiv Sena workers are my wealth, says Uddhav
Srihari, Aneesh continue to sparkle in Singapore
Srihari, Aneesh continue to sparkle in Singapore
Cong ex-minister raises banner of revolt in K'taka
Cong ex-minister raises banner of revolt in K'taka
3rd Test, PIX: Bairstow, Overton rescue England
3rd Test, PIX: Bairstow, Overton rescue England

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?

Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?

3rd Test, PIX: Bairstow, Overton rescue England

3rd Test, PIX: Bairstow, Overton rescue England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances