News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Captain Rohit's advice to India's youngsters...

Captain Rohit's advice to India's youngsters...

Source: PTI
February 23, 2022 16:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'All I can tell them is keep scoring runs and the opportunity will arise.'

IMAGE: Delhi's Yash Dhull is only the third player to score centuries in each innings in his Ranji Trophy debut. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma advised young batters aspiring to represent the country to keep scoring runs in Ranji Trophy and not worry about selection as opportunities are bound to arise.

India Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull and Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan are among those who have scored centuries in the opening round of Ranji Trophy.

 

"All I can tell them is keep scoring runs and the opportunity will arise as it has for (Hanuma) Vihari and Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill and all those guys, who are part of the Test team now," Rohit said on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Wednesday.

"A lot of these guys, I know, you got to keep scoring runs, you got yo to keep your head down and keep doing your job, that is what I can tell them at the moment and that is all we can expect them also to do.

"And if there will be a time the opportunity will arise, pretty sure that they will also be focussing on, getting more and more runs rather than worrying about if I am getting selected for not and things like that," he added.

Stressing that selection of playing XI depends on a lot of factors, Rohit said that his team will look to do well in the two Tests against Sri Lanka, which will be played next moth in Mohali and Bengaluru.

"A lot of things depend on what sort of combination we have at the moment in our particular squad and what pitches we are playing on, the opposition, and things like that.

"So a lot of selection depends on that as well moving forward. But like I clearly said there are only three Test matches.

"For the two Test matches we have announced the team and there is one Test which will be played in England. We will see about England later."

According to the skipper, he was happy that players got an opportunity to play the Ranji Trophy.

"All these guys who have got an opportunity to play Ranji Trophy, I am very happy that they at least got to play Ranji Trophy, which is the most critical from their perspective. I hope we see more and more performances in the next two games as well," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah has a great mind of the game: Rohit
Bumrah has a great mind of the game: Rohit
SL T20s: Kishan, Gaikwad, Samson get another chance...
SL T20s: Kishan, Gaikwad, Samson get another chance...
SEE: Rishabh Pant's 'Unorthodox Shots'
SEE: Rishabh Pant's 'Unorthodox Shots'
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED
Priyanka takes on SP, BJP over 'central poll issues'
Priyanka takes on SP, BJP over 'central poll issues'
PM Modi lauds chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa
PM Modi lauds chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa
Farhan's Kids Add to the FUN Wedding
Farhan's Kids Add to the FUN Wedding

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

New Test captain Rohit relishes challenges ahead

New Test captain Rohit relishes challenges ahead

Pak legend cheers Kohli on to hit ton

Pak legend cheers Kohli on to hit ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances