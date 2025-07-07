Can move to Maharashtra boost Prithvi Shaw's career?

'At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer.'

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw joined the Maharashtra team for the 2025-26 season, on Monday. Photograph: Maharashtra Cricket Association/X

India batter and former Mumbai player Prithvi Shaw on Monday joined Maharashtra ahead of the 2025-26 season, the state governing body announced.

Shaw had requested the Mumbai Cricket Association late last month to be granted No Objection Certificate to leave Mumbai and play for another state, which was approved by the governing body.

Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai's red-ball teams owing to poor fitness and disciplinary issues and had last played for the domestic giants in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Madhya Pradesh.

"International cricketer and Indian team's dynamic top-order batter Prithvi Shaw has officially parted ways with the Mumbai Cricket Association and will represent the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) from the upcoming domestic season," the Maharashtra Cricket Association said in a statement.

"This strategic shift is seen as a significant development in Indian domestic cricket, strengthening the Maharashtra team further. Shaw has represented India in all three formats Tests, ODIs, and T20ls and has consistently impressed in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket with his aggressive batting and match-winning capabilities," it added.

Shaw said the move will help him grow further as a cricketer.

"At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years," he said.

“Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure across the state. I'm confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer," he added.

MCA president Rohit Pawar said, "His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani. Shaw's international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad."