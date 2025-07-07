Gill Opens Up on Bowling Tactic After Historic Edgbaston Win

IMAGE: England's Jamie Smith gets served a snorter during the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. Photograph: Paul ChildsAction Images via Reuters

India skipper Shubman Gill underlined the importance of run containment on flat wickets as India scripted a memorable 336-run victory against England at Edgbaston, levelling the five-match Test series 1-1.

The win was built on the back of a stellar five-wicket haul from Akash Deep and Gill’s own heroics with the bat, a double century (269) in the first innings and 161 in the second.

Reflecting on his tactical decisions during England’s first innings, Gill explained the need to take calculated risks when conventional methods weren’t yielding results.

“When the ball becomes a little soft, on a wicket that is flat, the most important thing that becomes for us as a fielding or as a bowling unit is how do we stop those runs. Because we would get that second new ball,” Gill said at the post-match media interaction.

He revealed that the team consciously chose to go on the offensive with short balls when England were 83 for 5.

“And it would be relatively easier to get wickets with a harder ball or with a second new ball. And when they were, I think, 83-5 in the first innings, straight after that we went for some short balls because I wanted to take that extra risk and see if we get that wicket.

And that's where I think we leaked a lot of runs. But that was part of my plan. Because I wanted, if we would have gotten one wicket there, their tail would have started.

And I think that gave them a little bit of momentum as well. But we were so ahead in the game that I could afford to take that risk.”

The win at Edgbaston was India’s first at the venue — a stat a British journalist was quick to point out to Gill. But the 25-year-old captain was unfazed, brushing aside historical baggage.

“…I even said before the Test match that I don't really believe in stats or histories. Like I said, over the 50-60 years, we played seven matches over different courses, different teams coming here.”

Instead, Gill expressed full faith in his side’s ability to go all the way.

“I believe this is the best Indian team… to be able to come here in England and we have the capability to beat them, to win the series from here.

And we have got the right momentum with us. If we keep fighting, I think it would be one of the series to remember.”

With three Tests to go and India riding high after a record-breaking performance, the belief within the camp is clear: the series is still there for the taking.