Can Kohli & Co buck history and win tonight?

April 19, 2019 13:05 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 35 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Another must-win game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

213.69 Andre Russell's strike rate (312 runs off 146 balls) in IPL 2019 -- the highest for any player having faced 50 or more balls in this edition.

150 A B de Villiers will play his 150th IPL match.

He will be the first overseas player to do so.

95 Number of consecutive balls Kuldeep Yadav has bowled in IPL 2019 without taking a wicket -- the most by any bowler.

Since dismissing Virat Kohli on April 5, Kuldeep has not taken another wicket in the last four matches.

30 Number of opposition wickets taken by Kolkata Knight Riders -- the fewest by any side in IPL 2019.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the second worst with 36 wickets.

9.44 Economy of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore's pacers in IPL 2019 -- the worst for any side.

0 Number of matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last five encounters.