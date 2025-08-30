HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CAB Awards: Akash Deep steals spotlight with special honour

Source: PTI
August 30, 2025 23:21 IST

IMAGE: CAB president Sourav Ganguly, who was present on the occasion, praised Akash Deep. Photograph: CAB/Instagram

India pacer Akash Deep received a special award for his impressive performance in the recent Test series in England during annual Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) awards in Kolkata on Saturday.

Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was part of the India A squad for the tour of UK this summer, also received a special award for his contribution to the side.

In a glittering ceremony, the CAB handed the Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award to former cricketers Arup Bhattacharjee and Shyama Shaw.

 

Akash Deep, after receiving the award, said, "I would like to thank the CAB for this award. This Association has helped me in my cricketing journey immensely and helped me where I am today. I want to thank each and every one at CAB.

Former BCCI and CAB president Sourav Ganguly, who was present on the occasion, praised Akash Deep.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners. Each and every player has worked hard to reach this stage. I wish everyone the best for the upcoming season," the former India captain said.

The ceremony, which was held at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium, saw CAB president Snehasish Ganguly offering some encouraging words for the Bengal cricketers.

"It is a special day for all the cricketers of Bengal. It's a day of recognition for their hard work and also reward for their sacrifice they have done throughout the season.

"I would like to congratulate all the individuals who have received an award this evening for their performance in the season 2024-2025. I wish everyone the best for the upcoming season," Snehasish said.

Alongside CAB president, the state association's secretary Naresh Ojha, vice president Amalendu Biswas, treasurer Prabir Chakrabarty were part of the event. Also present on the occasion were ex CAB office bearers, chairperson of various committees, former international players, apex council members and members of all affiliated units.

A total of around 206 awards were given in the evening.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
