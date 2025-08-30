HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Salman Nizar smashes 11 sixes in 13 balls in Kerala T20

Salman Nizar smashes 11 sixes in 13 balls in Kerala T20

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 30, 2025 22:42 IST

x

Salman Nazir

IMAGE: Salman Nizar’s six-storm rocks Kerala T20. Photograph: Kerala Cricket League T20/Instagram

Salman Nizar, who showed his classical batting traits during Kerala's runner-up finish in the last Ranji Trophy season, smashed an unprecedented 11 sixes off 13 balls including a 40-run final over, in a Kerala Cricket League T20 match in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The 28-year-old left-hander, who would soon be joining the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy semi-final, hit an unbeaten 86 off just 26 balls with the help of 12 sixes as his team Calicut Globstars beat Adani Trivandrum Royals by 13 runs.

 

Globstars scored 186 for six and bowled out ATR for 173 in 19.3 overs.

Batting first, Calicut Globstars were struggling at 115 for six after 18 overs with Salman batting on 17 off 13 balls. Up till then, he had hit only one six off Ajith Vasudevan.

However, the 19th over bowled by Basil Thampi changed the complexion of the Globstars innings. Thampi, who was a part of the Indian squad that won the Nidahas Trophy in 2018, was hit for five consecutive sixes as he repeatedly erred on length. The length of one of the two square boundaries seemed a bit on the shorter side though.

A lot of Salman's sixes came after he made room and slashed the ball over cover point region. For the other sixes, he muscled it over cow corner and long on.

He hammered Thampi for 31 runs, which completely destroyed the pacer's figures as he went for 65 in four overs, after going for 25 in his first three.

But it was Abhijeet Praveen, who bore the maximum brunt of Salman's brutal onslaught as the bowler leaked a whopping 40 runs in the final over of the innings. ATR skipper Krishna Prasad's strategy to hand the ball to Praveen at the expense of Nikhil M (3/20), who had an over left, proved to be a disaster for his team.

Salman belted the first ball from Praveen for a six, the next couple of deliveries were called wide, and then a no-ball got them three runs. With 10 runs scored and only one legal delivery bowled, the next five were hit for five sixes.

This effort will certainly not go unnoticed as far as the IPL scouts are concerned and he is expected to be called for trials. Salman would be on the wish-list of multiple franchises.

Earlier this year in a Ranji Trophy quarter-final, Kerala were 200 for nine in their first innings after Jammu and Kashmir scored 280. Salman scored an unbeaten 112 as Kerala got a slender one-run lead.

One can call it a coincidence as it was Thampi, who added 81 runs with Salman for the final wicket, which took them to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on that day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why Rahul Dravid Really Quit Rajasthan Royals?
Why Rahul Dravid Really Quit Rajasthan Royals?
Gill, Rohit, Bumrah to undergo fitness test
Gill, Rohit, Bumrah to undergo fitness test
How Siraj's tip helped Arshdeep survive Test frustration
How Siraj's tip helped Arshdeep survive Test frustration
Where Is Virat Kohli?
Where Is Virat Kohli?
Indian fan zones sold out 50 days ahead of Aus series
Indian fan zones sold out 50 days ahead of Aus series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Leena Chandavarkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 3

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

VIDEOS

PM Modi visits Tokyo Electron Factory with Japanese PM1:32

PM Modi visits Tokyo Electron Factory with Japanese PM

Amit Shah Visits Devendra Fadnavis' Residence for Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities1:00

Amit Shah Visits Devendra Fadnavis' Residence for Ganesh...

Ahead of SCO summit, China's display of high end technology4:06

Ahead of SCO summit, China's display of high end technology

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV