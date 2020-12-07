Buzz: Tom Curran pulls out of Big Bash over 'bubble' fatigue

December 07, 2020 11:52 IST

IMAGE: Tom Curran, the Sydney Sixers' top wicket-taker last season, was scheduled to join the team after Christmas after spending two weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Australia. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

England all-rounder Tom Curran has apologised to Sydney Sixers fans for withdrawing from Australia's Big Bash League after becoming fatigued with playing in biosecurity bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curran's pull-out comes days after England team mate Tom Banton withdrew from BBL side Brisbane Heat for the domestic Twenty20 competition which starts Dec. 10.

"I’m really sorry not to be playing in this year’s Big Bash," 25-year-old Curran said in a Sixers team release on Monday.

"As you’ll already know, it’s been a very challenging year and I’ve been in (bio-security) bubbles since July.

"I will hopefully be back for many years to come, recharged and ready to go again, but for now I just need some time, normality, see family and be home."

Curran, the Sixers' top wicket-taker last season, was scheduled to join the team after Christmas after spending two weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Australia.

The Sixers said they supported Curran's decision.

"The varying conditions we are asking our players to play cricket in worldwide is taking its toll and we understand Tom’s need for a break over this BBL season," Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said.

Both Curran and Banton were part of England's white-ball squads before heading to the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates and were in South Africa where COVID-19 outbreaks have disrupted England's tour.

A number of top cricketers have expressed concern about being confined to biosecure bubbles for months on end to keep international schedules on track.

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc said last month it was "not a sustainable lifestyle".

The pandemic and Australia's strict quarantine requirements have also forced change to the BBL's schedule, with the first tranche of matches to be played in southern Tasmania state rather than across the country as in past tournaments.

Bradman's 'baggy green' from Test debut to be auctioned

Late Australian cricketing great Don Bradman's 'baggy green' cap from his Test debut against England in 1928 is being put up for auction this week, Pickles Auctions said.

"The Don" went on to become one of Australia's greatest captains and his remarkable consistency with the bat saw him retire with a test batting average of 99.94, a mark that has not been eclipsed in 72 years.

"In 1959, Sir Donald gifted the Baggy Green to his neighbour, Peter Dunham, whose house backed onto the Bradman's family home on the Parade in Kensington Gardens," Pickles said in a statement.

"The Baggy Green has been on loan to the State Library of South Australia since 2003 and has been authenticated by Mr Barry Gibbs (former manager of the State Library of South Australia's Bradman collection)."

AAP reported that Dunham, an accountant, was jailed for eight years and two months in May for scamming $1.3 million from investors, with some of his victims seeking access to the cap to help pay off his debts.

Earlier this year, former spinner Shane Warne, Australia's leading Test wicket-taker, sold his prized baggy green for more than A$1 million ($743,000) to aid bushfire relief efforts.

In 2003, Bradman's last baggy green cap from his final tour of England in 1948 was sold for A$425,000 while his blazer from his first series as test captain sold for A$132,000 in 2015.

New Zealand coach happy for Williamson to miss matches with baby

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has accepted he might lose Kane Williamson for matches later this month with the imminent birth of his first child but the team had no concerns about him taking some time away.

Williamson told reporters last Friday that his partner was due to give birth in "mid-to-late December" and that he would make a decision on whether to miss matches closer to the time.

Stead said on Monday after his side wrapped up an innings and 134-run victory over West Indies in the first test in Hamilton on Sunday that Williamson had the understanding of the team if he chose to take paternity leave.

"Worst case scenario Kane misses some matches," Stead told reporters.

"As a dad, as a parent, you only get that opportunity once in your life to be there for your (first) child's birth and I know that it's important for Kane too.

"At the end of the day we play cricket and other things are much more important.

"And that is much more important."

The second West Indies Test starts at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Friday before they play Pakistan in a three-match Twenty20 series from Dec. 18 and then two tests that begin on Dec. 26.

Stead added that Will Young, who made his test debut at Seddon Park, was the "natural replacement" for Williamson.

The coach added he had little to complain about from the demolition of West Indies at Seddon Park, which had also given them some options going forward.

Kyle Jamieson gave the side a varied and complimentary four-pronged pace attack, while he also showed he could potentially be considered a future all-rounder with 51 not out with the bat.

"With Colin (de Grandhomme) not being available it gave us some potential to look at things in a different way," Stead said of the injury-enforced absence of the first-choice all-rounder.

"Kyle Jamieson's batting has really come on and while it's not in the Colin de Grandhomme category now it's something that we hope ... he will be there in the future."