Buzz: Misbah hits out at B'desh for refusing Pak invite

December 22, 2019 21:15 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has lashed out at Bangladesh for refusing to come to Pakistan to play a two-Test series as a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

"I just don't understand their refusal. I don't see the logic of wanting to come and play T20 matches but not the Test matches. It is very unfair on Pakistan," he said at a media briefing on Sunday.

The Bangladesh board's top officials have been quoted this week in the media as saying that they will not be playing Tests in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Misbah said it would be a huge disappointment for the Pakistani players if Bangladesh didn't come in January.

"I just think they are making a lame excuse to not come to Pakistan and if this happens it would be a huge injustice to Pakistan. Just when teams are starting to come here and play without any problems, Bangladesh is making lame excuses to avoid us in Tests," said Misbah.

Misbah feels that Pakistan cricket had already suffered enough not getting to play Test cricket and if Bangladesh didn't come it meant Pakistan's next Test series would be in the summer of 2020 in England.

"Then how can we blame our players if they don't perform. It is never easy for any player to perform after not playing a format for four to five months at a stretch."

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had made it clear to their Bangladesh counterparts that it will not host them on a neutral venue during the upcoming home series in January-February.

In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has also asked the Bangladesh board to give acceptable reasons for refusing to send their team for the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship in Pakistan from January 18th

"Mani sahib has made it clear to them that just saying Pakistan is not safe for Test cricket that is why they are not sending their team is not going to be enough now," a PCB official said.

"Mani has in his mail pointed out that even the ICC had accepted and approved Pakistan's security plans after which they had sent their match officials to supervise the Test series against Sri Lanka," the source added.

Mani has told them that if they have any reservations over the security plans for the coming tour they can discuss that with the PCB and their concerns will be removed.

New Zealand's Blundell to replace Raval in Boxing Day Test

Reserve batsman Tom Blundell has been confirmed to replace the out-of-form Jeet Raval at the top of New Zealand's batting order for the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Blundell opened the batting for New Zealand on Sunday in a warmup match against a Victoria state XI and made a timely unbeaten half-century before retiring.

Raval was jettisoned after twin failures in the 296-run defeat to Tim Paine's Australia in the series-opener in Perth, following a poor home series against England.

"I feel like I can do a good job wherever," two-Test wicketkeeper batsman Blundell told reporters in Melbourne.

"This game I've been given the opportunity to open, so I'm really looking forward to Boxing Day."

Blundell will play his first Test since replacing injured regular wicketkeeper BJ Watling during the 2017 home series against West Indies.

Blundell batted at number eight in his three Test innings, which included a century on debut in Wellington.

"I'll probably try to still bat the same," he said of his promotion.

"It's just the first 30 balls I'll just have to be a bit more patient outside the off-stump, and if I can last those 30 balls, then hopefully I can bat a bit more positively."

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult bowled for Victoria in the practice match on Sunday as he looked to prove his fitness for the second Test from Thursday.

Boult missed the first Test in Perth with a rib injury but is expected to line up at the MCG in a major boost for Kane Williamson's team as they look to level the three-match series.