Another record for run-machine Rohit

December 22, 2019 20:33 IST

Breaks Jayasuriya's record to score most runs in calendar year as opener

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma also tops the charts with 1490 runs in ODIs in 2019. Photograph: BCCI

India's Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.

Coming into the third and final ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack, Rohit was only nine short of eclipsing the former Sri Lankan swashbuckler, who tallied 2387 runs in 1997.

When the Mumbaikar got out for a run-a-ball 63 at the Barabati Stadium, Rohit aggregated 2442 runs. The batsman scored 10 centuries across formats and as many half centuries in the year, averaging 53.08 in 47 innings.

Rohit went past the former Sri Lanka captain's record when he took a single off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery.

Among the other notable openers, who had good seasons are Virender Sehwag (2355 runs) in 2008 and Matthew Hayden (2349 runs) in 2003.

Rohit also tops the run-scoring charts in ODIs with 1490 in the calendar year.