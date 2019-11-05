Buzz: Inexperience cost England, feels Morgan

November 05, 2019 19:40 IST

IMAGE: Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for New Zealand to take them to 180 before the Kiwi bowlers bundled out the England batting line-up for 166. Photograph: Black Caps/Twitter

After facing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, England's Eoin Morgan opined that inexperience was a factor.

England team had many players who were making their debut in the shortest format of the game.

"It is the most inexperienced side that we will field. We can't come out expecting to win 5-0, we do need to learn and make mistakes throughout the whole series," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand racked up a massive total of 180 runs which England failed to chase and were beaten by 14 runs.

Morgan feels this was a 'great learning' day for them.

"An important part of learning is recognising exactly where you were and what you did wrong. You can't be blindsided or be stubborn enough to not take in good information," he said.

"It has been a great learning day for us and hopefully the guys take in the information and learn from that, hopefully pretty quickly," Morgan added.

With this victory, New Zealand have gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme said that it is always nice beating a 'good team'.

"Definitely you can't give them an inch. You've got to keep hitting them hard and try and win every game when you can," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Grandhomme as saying.

"They're pretty good lads and they're a good team so it's always nice beating them but we've got to move on from that," he added.

Grandhomme played a knock of 55 runs helping New Zealand rack up 180 runs which England failed to chase and faced a 14-run defeat.

Despite setting a respectable total, Grandhomme is of the opinion that they were 20 runs short.

"We had to bowl well and get a few wickets up top and then we'd put them under pressure ... nine, 10 an over I think here is still very gettable because it's only one hit and then five singles, if you like, and it's not that hard but our bowlers executed and did a great job," he said.

"The bowlers were actually happy with that total. I thought we were at least 20 short, but the bowlers back themselves and win us games so, a good win," Grandhomme added.

New Zealand and England will play the fourth T20I on November 8.

Finch to lead Northern Superchargers in 'The Hundred'

Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch will be leading the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' slated to be played next year, the team announced on Tuesday.

The women's team will be led by England's Lauren Winfield.

"I've spent many years working alongside Darren and I'm really excited to be heading back to Emerald Headingley as captain of the Northern Superchargers. I think we have an excellent side with a good mixture of quality English cricketers and some match-winning overseas stars and I'm very confident of our chances when The Hundred kicks off next summer," Finch said in an official statement.

Finch has played for seven different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he has also represented Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Aussie skipper has also had stints with Surrey and Yorkshire and it provides him experience on how to deal with English conditions. Superchargers men's head coach Darren Lehmann had selected Finch as a first-round pick in The Hundred draft.

Finch will be in charge of a star-studded line-up including Australia's Chris Lynn as well as England's Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Adil Rashid and David Willey.

"I think we've picked a great team and I'm really excited to see what Aaron and I can do with the group. He is a world-class cricketer and a superb leader. We want to start The Hundred with a bang and get even more people watching this innovative new short-form of cricket," Lehmann said.

On the other hand, Winfield has experience of winning the World Cup and she previously led Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League. She has represented Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League.

"Women's cricket has been going from strength to strength over the last few years and I'm delighted to be a part of the next chapter as captain of the Northern Superchargers. The Hundred means new teams, new kits, new team-mates. It's all very exciting for everyone involved and I can't wait to get out on the field next year and hopefully help lead the team to success," Winfield said.

Scheduled for 2020, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.

The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per inning format. In the matches, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions have been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee.