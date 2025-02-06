Buttler's brutal excuse: We lost because of...

'Another 40-50 runs could have been handy with the way the wicket played towards the end'

IMAGE: England will be eager to bounce back and keep the three-match series alive. Photograph: BCCI

England captain Jos Buttler expressed disappointment after his team’s four-wicket loss to India in the opening ODI in Nagpur on Thursday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Buttler acknowledged the need for a stronger batting performance, admitting that England fell short by 40-50 runs.

"Disappointed not to win the game. We got off to a fantastic start in the powerplay but lost wickets. Another 40-50 runs could have been handy with the way the wicket played towards the end. The game was in the balance at that point, but credit to Shreyas Iyer for building that crucial partnership. We need to play better for longer," Buttler said.

With the second ODI scheduled for February 9 in Odisha, England will be eager to bounce back and keep the three-match series alive.