News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Buttler guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan

Buttler guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan

May 25, 2024 23:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Captain Jos Buttler took advantage of a good batting wicket and smashed 84 runs off 51 balls,

IMAGE: Captain Jos Buttler took advantage of a good batting wicket and smashed 84 runs off 51 balls. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20 international on Saturday on the back of skipper Jos Buttler's blistering knock of 84 at Edgbaston.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field but Buttler took advantage of a good batting wicket and smashed 84 runs off 51 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

 

The 33-year-old opener brought up his fifty with his trademark premeditated scoop, directing an attempted yorker from fast bowler Haris Rauf over fine leg.

Buttler was supported by Will Jacks (37) and Jonny Bairstow (21) but the middle order collapsed before Jofra Archer walked to the crease in the final over and smashed Mohammad Amir for a four and a six as England posted a total of 183-7.

Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan for a duck in the first over when Moeen Ali had him caught and his opening partner Saim Ayub holed out in the deep to leave the tourists reeling at 14-2.

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored freely to stitch together a 53-run stand off 28 balls but Moeen struck again to dismiss Azam lbw. Zaman fell for a well-made 45 off 21 balls to leave Pakistan at 100-6.

Iftikhar Ahmed (23) and Imad Wasim (22) provided resistance but the target proved to be out of reach for Pakistan's tail as they were dismissed for 160.

England's Archer (2-28) got his first wickets after 14 months on the sidelines due to an elbow injury when he had both Azam Khan and Wasim caught in the covers.

The first match of the four-game series was washed out without a ball bowled. The next two games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday before England travel to the United States and West Indies to defend their T20 World Cup title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How I should be rated as captain is up to you: Shreyas
How I should be rated as captain is up to you: Shreyas
Intuition trumps data for ace skipper Cummins
Intuition trumps data for ace skipper Cummins
PIX: Dhoni, Gambhir, Babita cast votes
PIX: Dhoni, Gambhir, Babita cast votes
Odisha: BJP nominee breaks EVM, attacks poll officer
Odisha: BJP nominee breaks EVM, attacks poll officer
Nadal says 2024 French Open may NOT be his last
Nadal says 2024 French Open may NOT be his last
60% polling in 6th phase; Anantnag breaks 40-yr record
60% polling in 6th phase; Anantnag breaks 40-yr record
4 children among 23 killed in Rajkot game zone fire
4 children among 23 killed in Rajkot game zone fire

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Chasing T20 WC dreams, Rohit, Bumrah depart to US

PIX: Chasing T20 WC dreams, Rohit, Bumrah depart to US

PIX: Man United bag FA Cup title to end season on high

PIX: Man United bag FA Cup title to end season on high

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances