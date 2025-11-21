HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Bumrah unstoppable, Jaiswal under scanner'

'Bumrah unstoppable, Jaiswal under scanner'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 21, 2025 18:50 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah remains effective regardless of pitch conditions. Photograph: Assam Cricket Association/X

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim praised Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the first India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens, saying Bumrah focuses only on what he can control and remains effective regardless of pitch conditions.

South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the series opener as India failed to chase down the target of 124 in the fourth innings. In a match that got wrapped up within just three days, the batting was found difficult by both teams' lineups, as Temba Bavuma was the only batter to score a half-century. With the win, South Africa registered their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years, since 2010. India will look to win the second Test in Guwahati to draw the two-match series 1-1.

 

Speaking on the JioStar show 'Game Plan', Karim highlighted Bumrah as India's go-to bowler for breaking partnerships in any situation. He noted that Bumrah's current fitness and hunger for wickets are positive signs for India.

"I think he believes only in the things he can control, and the wicket, for that matter, becomes irrelevant for him because he has those special skills that come into effect whenever the team needs them, not only in the first innings, but also in the second. To break a partnership, you look to Jasprit Bumrah," JioStar expert Saba Karim said.

"In all conditions, he's your go-to bowler. And I thought that in this Test match at least, except for the final day, where he was brought in late, he was utilised quite well. In the first innings, that extended spell worked so well for him. It also shows and augurs well for India that he is so fit at the moment and hungry to pick up more wickets," Karim added.

Karim said India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive approach is fine, but he must become wiser with shot selection as he matures. Karim felt Jaiswal showed impatience at Eden Gardens--trying to start fast rather than adjusting to the conditions--which led to his dismissal in the first innings.

"The approach is fine, but as you grow as a batter, you also need to be more judicious with your shot selection. I understand that you are a swashbuckling opener and want to maintain an attacking mindset, but you still need to pick the right ball and the right surface to play those shots. I didn't see that in Yashasvi Jaiswal's effort in this Test match (at Eden Gardens)," said Karim.

"In the second innings, although he got a special delivery from Marco Jansen, what happened in the first innings showed that he was losing patience. He wanted to get off the mark or play big shots very early in his innings because, in his mind, his template is to start quickly and then build later. At times, you need to change your scoring pattern to make big runs and build partnerships. I think that's one area where Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to improve," he concluded.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Starc, Stokes Masterclass On Roller-Coaster Day 1
Starc, Stokes Masterclass On Roller-Coaster Day 1
When Smriti Said Yes...
When Smriti Said Yes...
'If You Want Wickets That Turn From Day 1...'
'If You Want Wickets That Turn From Day 1...'
'Jealous' Bavuma wants more Tests against India
'Jealous' Bavuma wants more Tests against India
India likely to have same squad for NZ series & T20 WC
India likely to have same squad for NZ series & T20 WC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in West Bengals Howrah against coal mafia0:48

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in West Bengals...

Sachin Tendulkar along with his family arrives in Nagpur Maharashtra on a personal visit1:04

Sachin Tendulkar along with his family arrives in Nagpur...

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri Gundicha temple on occasion of Dev Dewali1:55

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO