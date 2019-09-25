Bumrah thanks fans for 'recovery wishes', vows strong comeback

Last updated on: September 25, 2019 11:59 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

India pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa series with injury, thanked his fans for their support.

"Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that’s stronger than the setback," he wrote on Twitter, along with an emoji of a lion.

"Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa," the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bumrah, 25, was India's leading bowler at the 50-over World Cup with 18 victims and he took 13 wickets in the recent two-Test series in West Indies at an exceptional average of 9.23.