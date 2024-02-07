News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kwena Maphaka Scripts History

Kwena Maphaka Scripts History

Source: ANI
February 07, 2024 17:44 IST
Photograph: ICC/X

Proteas pacer Kwena Maphaka re-wrote the history books after South Africa's U-19 World Cup campaign concluded following their defeat in the semi-final against India.

His remarkable spells throughout the tournament saw him claim 21 wickets at a mere average of 9.71. Maphaka announced himself to the world as a promising talent for the future.

 

He came close to equalling the record of most wickets at one edition of the Under 19 World Cup but just fell one short of the mark of 22 wickets which was set by Bangladesh's Enamul Haque jnr (2014).

However, he was able to rewrite history books by claiming the most five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the U-19 World Cup.

He bagged 5/38 against the West Indies, 5/34 against Zimbabwe and then 6/21 during South Africa.

Before him, only four players had managed to claim two five-wicket hauls in the tournament. Maphaka bagged three and surpassed Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage (2022), Afghanistan's Shafiqullah Ghafari (2020), Pakistan duo Anwar Ali (2006) and Riaz Afridi (2004).

Maphaka in his first appearance in the tournament in 2022 managed to take seven wickets. His overall tally now reads at 28 which makes him the joint most wickets for Zimbabwe in the history of the tournament with 28 scalps.

The young pacer with his sharp line and length claimed 3/32 in the nail-biting semi-final match against India. However, the Indian duo of skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas took away the game from Proteas with their match-turning 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Sachin made 96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six while Uday stuck around to score 81 in 124 balls, with six fours. India won the match by two wickets with seven balls to spare.

Source: ANI
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

