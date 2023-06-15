'Hybrid model' paves way for Pakistan's World Cup participation

IMAGE: The ACC approved the hybrid model for the Asia Cup. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Original hosts Pakistan will split Asia Cup matches with Sri Lanka under a new "hybrid model", the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said on Thursday.

The move clears the way for Pakistan's participation in the subsequent 50-overs World Cup in India in October-November.

"The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka," the ACC said in a statement.

India had ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the tournament beginning on Aug. 31 because of the soured political relations between the neighbours who play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

In reply, Pakistan had threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup in India if they were made to stage the entire Asia Cup in another country.

The final of the six-team tournament is scheduled on Sept. 17.

"We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest," the ACC added in the statement.