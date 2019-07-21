Bumrah rested for WI ODIs, T20Is; Dhoni 'unavailable'

Last updated on: July 21, 2019 14:12 IST

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team in all three formats in the upcoming tour of the West Indies, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the three-match T20Is and ODIs but has been included in the Test squad.

"Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw were not available," Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said in Mumbai on Sunday.

"Shaw is still recovering, and so is Vijay Shankar," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan, who had to return mid-way from the World Cup because of injury, also makes a comeback into the ODI and T20I squads.

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey also make their comebacks into the limited overs' team, while Wriddhiman Saha is back in the Test team.

India will play three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and two Tests in the tour starting August 3.



Dhoni told BCCI that he will take a two-month sabbatical from the game to serve the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, where he is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel.

The squads:

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.



India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini.