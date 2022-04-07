News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct

Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct

Source: PTI
April 07, 2022 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand for breaching the code of conduct during the same game, which KKR won by five wickets, in Pune, on Wednesday.

The IPL press release, however, doesn't exactly specify the breach.

 

"Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," the media release stated.

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," it further stated.

In case of Bumrah, there was no financial penalty and only a warning.

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL' Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the BCCI stated.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Cummins' 15-ball 56 powers KKR to victory
PHOTOS: Cummins' 15-ball 56 powers KKR to victory
Cummins 'most surprised' by his 15-ball 56 in KKR win
Cummins 'most surprised' by his 15-ball 56 in KKR win
What Shah Rukh Said To Cummins
What Shah Rukh Said To Cummins
Why China Is Worried About Hong Kong
Why China Is Worried About Hong Kong
Pak SC to resume hearing to decide Imran's fate
Pak SC to resume hearing to decide Imran's fate
Dasvi Review
Dasvi Review
I-Bankers See 58% Decline In Earnings
I-Bankers See 58% Decline In Earnings

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Turning Point: Cummins' Stunning Attack

Turning Point: Cummins' Stunning Attack

Top Performer: Master Blaster Cummins

Top Performer: Master Blaster Cummins

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances