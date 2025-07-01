'Bumrah has to play if he's fit'

IMAGE: Team India skipper Shubman Gill has said a decision on Jasprit Bumrah will be taken only after taking a look at the pitch at Edgbaston. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former England batter Ian Bell has opined that if Jasprit Bumrah is fit, India should not limit him to just three Tests to manage his workload, given the high profile of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar series.

There is a question mark over Bumrah's availability for the second Test beginning in Birmingham on Wednesday with India skipper Shubman Gill saying a decision on his lead pacer will be taken only after taking a look at the pitch.

Gill has, however, said that Bumrah is available for selection.

"I'd be amazed if he (Bumrah) only plays three Tests this summer. He's the best fast bowler in the world, and if he doesn't play, England will be very, very happy," Bell, who has more than 7,700 runs under his belt in 118 Tests, said.

"Of course, you want to protect him (Bumrah), but if the series is on the line and he's fit, he has to play," said the the former right-handed batter.

The 43-year-old feels spin could play a role as the match progresses.

The spinners will eventually come into the game and India will need to decide whether they want someone like Washington Sundar who can assist Ravindra Jadeja, or get Kuldeep Yadav, who is a much better wicket-taking option.

"It (wicket) won't turn early, but by day four or five, it could take spin," Bell said.

He believes this makes a strong case for Kuldeep's inclusion.

"Kuldeep is bowling beautifully. Someone who can spin it both ways is always a threat - especially to England's lower order."

Bell added that India should consider the wrist-spinner as an "attacking option to fight fire with fire."



Rishabh Pant may have ended up on the losing side in the opening Test at Headingley, but his back-to-back centuries drew admiration from fans and opponents alike, including Bell, who hailed him as one of the most exciting cricketers in the world.

"He's certainly one of my favourite cricketers to watch,” Bell said.

“When he comes out to bat, you want to tune in. Anything's possible. He plays amazing shots, and even as an Englishman, you enjoy watching him though you're desperate to get him out," he added.

He was also full of praise for skipper Gill, whose composed century in the first innings laid the foundation for India's total of 471.

“Captaining India is not just an honour — it carries enormous weight, especially in a Test series in England. But I thought Shubman was outstanding. That hundred wasn't just about runs; it was about setting the tone.

"It showed maturity, calmness under pressure, and real leadership. For a young captain, that kind of innings goes a long way in earning trust and settling the dressing room."

Bell believes England will come out triumphant in the end.

“I think England will win the series. India will win two games, but I see it ending 3-2 in England's favour. Both sides have fearless, young cricketers, so it'll be a thrilling ride.”

Bell, who is now a batting coaching with the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, sees great promise in the USA cricket landscape.

"USA's domestic players are sharing dressing rooms with legends like (David) Warner, (Heinrich) Klaasen, and (Sikander) Raza. If we win games and also send back better cricketers to US cricket, then it's a success," the veteran cricketer concluded.