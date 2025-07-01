Pakistan suffer bitter injury blow ahead of Asia Cup

IMAGE: Shadab Khan is one of Pakistan's most experienced white-ball players. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan's white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is facing a three-month layoff because of a recurring shoulder injury that will require a surgery.

A source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday that the PCB's medical panel has advised the leg-spin all-rounder to undergo a surgery for the chronic shoulder problem.

"He is likely to fly to London for the surgery very soon and he will require at least three months rehabilitation," the source added.

Shadab, one of Pakistan's most experienced white-ball players, was appointed vice-captain earlier this year and played in the recent home series against Bangladesh which Pakistan won 3-0.

The source said that because of the shoulder problem, Shadab is now certain to miss the upcoming white-ball series in Bangladesh and the West Indies as well as a home assignment against Afghanistan.

"If the Asia Cup is held in September, Shadab will also miss that event," the source said.

The 26-year-old has appeared in six Tests, 70 ODIs, and 112 T20 internationals and was recently also drafted in to play in the Big Bash.