Why UK police asked Team India players to stay indoors

Why UK police asked Team India players to stay indoors

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 01, 2025 22:54 IST

IMAGE: Eight Team India players including captain Shubman Gill turned up for training at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The Indian cricket team, staying in the heart of Birmingham, was asked to stay indoors after a suspicious package was found at the nearby Centenary Square.

A BCCI source confirmed that players were asked not to venture out following a social media post from the Birmingham City Centre Police.

Usually the Indian cricketers explore the areas close to the team hotel and ahead of the second Test, they were frequenting the bustling Broad Street.
A total of eight players including captain Shubman Gill turned up for training at Edgbaston while the other 10 members had an off day.

“We've currently got a cordon in place around Centenary Square, Birmingham city centre, while we investigate a suspicious package,” read a post from Birmingham City Centre Police on X.

 

“We were alerted just before 3 pm, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution while it's assessed. Please avoid the area,” the message read.

However, an hour later police lifted the cordon.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
