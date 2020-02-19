Bumrah can trouble New Zealand: Taylor

Source:

February 19, 2020 11:42 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah’s line and length is still accurate. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, on Wednesday, said the Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah can put the hosts in trouble and the addition of pacer Ishant Sharma in the squad will bring the new dynamics to the visitors' bowling unit.

Despite failing to take a single wicket in the three-match ODI series, Bumrah's line and length is still accurate. While Sharma is coming into the squad after recovering from an ankle injury. Taylor added that the team will stick to their game plan to overcome India's challenge.

"I think if we just look at Bumrah we are in trouble. I think their whole bowling lineup is fantastic. Obviously, Sharma coming back will bring new dynamics to the team. They have got a world-class batting line-up as well and we have to get through that. We have to be on our game to be successful against them," Taylor told reporters in the pre-match conference.

India's bowling attack will be lead by Bumrah and will be supported by Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Sharma.

Kiwis are hosting India for two-match Test series which is a part of ICC's World Test Championship (WTC) after winning the ODI series 3-0.

India are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table with an unassailable record as they have won all the seven matches and gained 360 points.

Talking about the conditions at the Basin Reserve, the venue of the first Test, Taylor said there will be a movement in the pitch on the first day of the play. He further said the visiting side have a world-class batting and bowling attack.

"It normally does a little bit early on and it depends how long it goes for. It is a world-class Indian side all the way through and probably the biggest thing about thing Indian side and how well they have played over the last few years. They always have world-class batters and bowlers," Taylor said.

"I think I'm still good enough to this team by fine enough to field and still hungry to score runs. I'm happy for that," he added.

The first Test between the two teams will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington from February 21.