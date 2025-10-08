HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BS Chandrasekhar, Lara win Lifetime Achievement awards

BS Chandrasekhar, Lara win Lifetime Achievement awards

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 00:47 IST

x

Brian Lara

IMAGE: Brian Lara gets the Lifetime Achievement Award from Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: CEAT Cricket Rating Awards

The legendary B S Chandrasekhar and Brian Lara on Tuesday won the Lifetime Achievement awards, while India's Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy claimed the men's T20I batter and bowler of the year honours during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma won a special memento for winning the 2025 Champions Trophy as captain, while Shreyas Iyer was given a memento for scoring most runs by an Indian player in the 50-overs

competition.

England's Joe Root, who is now the second highest run-scorer in Test cricket, won the men's international cricketer of the year award.

Harry Brook was declared the men's Test batter of the year while Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya was named the men's Test bowler of the year.

India's Deepti Sharma was named the women's international bowler of the year while Smriti Mandhana won the women's international batter award.

 

Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey, who took 69 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 to set the record for most scalps in a season, won the domestic cricketer of the year award.

Mumbai's Angkrish Raghuvanshi won the Emerging Player of the year award.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team
The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team
Was Gill Always Destined To Be Captain?
Was Gill Always Destined To Be Captain?
'If India, Pakistan Don't Meet Every Time, So Be It'
'If India, Pakistan Don't Meet Every Time, So Be It'
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

webstory image 2

Sandhya's 12 Best Songs

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Shailendra Singh Songs

VIDEOS

Trump expresses optimism of Gaza deal soon, denies word clash with Netanyahu on negativity3:53

Trump expresses optimism of Gaza deal soon, denies word...

'Great gesture from fraternity': Actor and honorary Lt Col Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief1:15

'Great gesture from fraternity': Actor and honorary Lt...

Delhi Weather: Sudden Change Hits National Capital1:35

Delhi Weather: Sudden Change Hits National Capital

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO