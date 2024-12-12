Brook Goes Level With Tendulkar

IMAGE: Harry Brook's dominance away from home stands out -- averaging an impressive 89 in Tests played away from home, compared to 38 on home soil. Photograph: England Cricket/X

England's batting sensation Harry Brook added another milestone to his already impressive career by matching the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's career-high of 898 rating points in the ICC Test batting rankings.



World No. 1 Test batter Brook achieved the feat after smashing two centuries and a fifty in three innings against New Zealand.

At just 25 years, he has accumulated 898 points, equaling Tendulkar's peak rating from 2002.



In his 23 Test career, Brook has been phenomenal, amassing 2,280 runs at an average of 61, including eight centuries and 10 fifties.



The England batting star has gone past several batting greats like Steve Waugh (peak of 895 points), Rahul Dravid (892 points), Javed Miandad (885 points), Mahela Jayawardene (883).



He is currently 34th on the all-time list.



The legendary Don Bradman holds the No. 1 spot, with a career-high of 961 rating points, followed by Steve Smith, whose rating went as high as 947 in 2017, while Michael Clarke had 900 rating points and Hashim Amla 907 rating points.

Brook has proved to be unstoppable with the bat in his short career so far. In 2024, he has raked up 1,099 runs in Tests at an average of 61, hitting four centuries and three fifties in 18 innings, with a best score of 317.



Seven of his eight Test centuries have been scored outside England, a feat that underpins his rise to the top of the rankings.



His team-mate Joe Root, is 17th on the all-time list, with a peak rating of 932 achieved during the Test series against Pakistan earlier this year.