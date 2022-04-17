News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Broad 'not keen' to take over England Test Captaincy

Broad 'not keen' to take over England Test Captaincy

April 17, 2022 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stuart Broad

IMAGE: Stuart Broad in action for England during the recently concluded Ashes Series in Australia. Photograph: Morgan Sette/Reuters

England bowler Stuart Broad said he was not thinking about replacing Joe Root as the test captain, while adding that he felt no "bitterness" towards Root after being dropped from the squad for their recent tour of the Caribbean.

Root ended his five-year tenure on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently.

The 35-year-old Broad has been touted as a short-term option to replace him, while former England captains have backed all-rounder Ben Stokes for the role.

 

Broad, England's second-highest wicket-taker in tests behind James Anderson, said he was focused on returning to the England squad after being dropped for the West Indies tour, which they lost 1-0.

"I am aware that my name has been touted as a potential successor to Joe as England captain and I guess that is because I am an experienced centrally contracted player who has been around the international game a long time," Broad wrote in his Mail On Sunday column.

"However, it is not something I have given any thought to because firstly I am not currently in possession of a shirt within the England test team and my focus is very much on changing that by taking wickets for Nottinghamshire over the next few weeks."

"I would argue we are in a fairly unique position as far as selection for the test team goes right now in that there are only two players whose names you could write in pen on the scorecard. One of them is Joe Root, the other is Ben Stokes."

Broad said he was frustrated by his recent omission, but that it did not affect his relationship with Root.

"People may question my relationship with Joe given recent history but I've always been good at differentiating between friendship and business," Broad added.

"From my point of view, that's professional sport and it would never stop me enjoying a nice glass of red wine or playing a round of golf with those who came to such decisions," Broad added

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: What DC must do after being blown out of the park
IPL: What DC must do after being blown out of the park
Top Performer: Dazzling DK!
Top Performer: Dazzling DK!
Rahul's Shut The Noise Celebration
Rahul's Shut The Noise Celebration
Sequoia Capital Breaks Silence on BharatPe
Sequoia Capital Breaks Silence on BharatPe
IPL 2022: GT vs CSK: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: GT vs CSK: Who Will Win?
Uneasy Calm in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Uneasy Calm in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
IPL PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'Karthik has presented strong case for India comeback'

'Karthik has presented strong case for India comeback'

KKR face uphill task against Rajasthan Royals

KKR face uphill task against Rajasthan Royals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances