News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Brian Lara's advice on situations will be great against India'

'Brian Lara's advice on situations will be great against India'

Source: PTI
July 06, 2023 21:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said Brian Lara’s advice will be a big help against India. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Legendary Brian Lara's tips on situational awareness of the game will greatly help the West Indies batters during the two-Test series against India beginning on July 12, feels skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

West Indies have received a huge boost ahead of the multi-format series against India with Lara joining them as the team's performance mentor.

"It's great to have him here. In terms of the conversations we have with him, we always learn and he's big on planning... on how you are going to score your runs. His advice on situations is great and it will only help the batters," Brathwaite said in a statement on Cricket West Indies.

 

Lara had worked with the team earlier this year on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa and the captain said he has a positive influence on the players.

The two sides will kick-off their campaign in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle at the Roseau in Dominica.

India are coming off a WTC final defeat to Australia at The Oval recently and would be looking to overcome the disappointment in the Caribbean.

The team, led by Rohit Sharma, met legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers in Barbados on their arrival and shared pleasantries with him.

Brathwaite said his teammates were looking forward to the India games and called upon the spectators in Dominica -- the venue of the first Test -- to throw their weight behind the home team.

"It's important to start well. We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it. Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us -- but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this (WTC) cycle," he added.

"The guys (teammates) have put some good effort in the last three days, and they still have a few days left and you know we have (to) keep pushing hard.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
Kohli struggles; Jaiswal shines in practice game
Kohli struggles; Jaiswal shines in practice game
School Kids Cheer World Cup 2023
School Kids Cheer World Cup 2023
Will work more whether 82 or 92, says Sharad Pawar
Will work more whether 82 or 92, says Sharad Pawar
Probe PM CARES Fund too, Uddhav tells ex-ally BJP
Probe PM CARES Fund too, Uddhav tells ex-ally BJP
India rejects Hague-based tribunal ruling in Pak row
India rejects Hague-based tribunal ruling in Pak row
Adani Green to raise Rs 12,300 cr to fund expansion
Adani Green to raise Rs 12,300 cr to fund expansion

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Is Shivam Mavi answer to India's fast bowling woes?

Is Shivam Mavi answer to India's fast bowling woes?

'Only agenda should be Indian cricket'

'Only agenda should be Indian cricket'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances