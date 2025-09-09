Brevis becomes SA20's most expensive player ever

South Africa's young batting sensation became the most expensive batter in the history of SA20, signed by Pretoria Capitals for R16.5 million or Rs 8.31 crores during the SA20 season four auctions on Tuesday.

Brevis was associated with the MI Cape Town franchise since the league's inception in 2023, having made 676 runs in 32 matches and 29 innings at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of over 145, with four half-centuries and a best score of 73*.

During his franchise's maiden title win last season, Brevis had a breakout season, scoring 291 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 184.17, with two half-centuries and a best score of 73*, as per Wisden.

The 22-year-old has by now made his South Africa debut across all formats, is in red-hot form in T20S this year, with 995 runs in 30 innings at an average of 43.26 and a strike rate of over 186, with a century and six fifties. He was also one of the few positives for five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their wooden-spoon campaign, scoring 225 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, with two half-centuries.

The 22-year-old slammed 180 runs in three T20Is against Australia recently, finishing as a top run-getter, including a brilliant 125* in 56 balls, which included 12 fours and eight sixes. His knock turned out to be the second-fastest T20I ton for the Proteas and the highest individual score for them in T20Is.

In 103 T20s, Brevis has scored 2,491 runs at an average of 29.30, with a strike rate of 154.81, with two centuries and 11 innings, with the best score of 162.

Following his joining forces with Pretoria, the team's head coach and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said in a statement, "I hope he does well. I think he is a tremendous talent. His game has really progressed over the last one and a half year, as we saw against Australia. On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that is exactly what you need in T20 cricket. We have (Andre) Russell, (Sherfane) Rutherford, who can really step it up, and I hope Brevis does the same. I never associate performance with money. Leaving aside the R 16.5 million, I believe he is a fantastic talent. He plays spin very well, which is extremely important, and taking everything into account, that's why he went for that price."

Also, Aiden Markram, a two-time SA20 winning skipper with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, is now a part of the Super Giants family, having been bought by Durban Super Giants (DSG) for R 14 million, as per ESPNCricinfo.

In 36 matches for the SEC, in 34 innings, Markram scored 967 runs at an average of 34.53 at a strike rate of over 131, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 100. He led the SEC to the finals of every edition of the tournament.

This year, he had a fine Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 445 runs in 13 matches at an average of 34.23 with a strike rate of well above 148 and five fifties. He was picked for just Rs 2 crores at the IPL mega auction last year.

In 200 T20s, Markram has made 4,881 runs in 188 innings at an average of 30.69 and a strike rate of 133.03, with a century and 32 fifties, with the best score of 100.

Defending champions MI Cape Town will get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener.