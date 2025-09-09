HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UAE coach urges players to be brave vs Bumrah, SKY

UAE coach urges players to be brave vs Bumrah, SKY

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
September 09, 2025 18:33 IST

Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be UAE's first challenge at the Asia Cup in their opening match on Wednesday, September 10

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be UAE's first challenge at the Asia Cup in their opening match on Wednesday, September 10. Photograph: BCCI/X

UAE coach Lalchand Rajput conceded that India are bereft of any weaknesses but the home side will give the star-studded defending champions a run for their money on Wednesday.

 

"I think there is no weakness in them (Indian team) to be honest because they are the world champions and you know that India has ticked all the boxes. Their batting line-up is very strong, they have got the best bowling attack as well, the spinners are there," Rajput told PTI Videos on Tuesday.

He has urged his side not to be unnerved by the big names like Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill and advised them to be fearless against spearhead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"Planning definitely will be there for him because I have seen him from his younger days but as you know Surya is a 360 degree player. So, on his day, he can undo any bowling I would say.

"So, planning will be there, the main thing is how we execute it. That's important and I think the players are also keen, looking forward to it and hopefully we try and execute whatever we plan."

Rajput also said that although India has Jaspprit Bumrah in their attack, but the UAE are not up for the fight.

"Bumrah is one of the world's best bowlers. He is the number one bowler in all formats of the game. And we have seen that the best players struggle with him, you know.

"So, I think our players are also looking forward to it. The only thing is I said that make sure that be brave enough. At the most, what will happen, you know. But be brave enough to face it," he signed off.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
