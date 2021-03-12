News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Brathwaite replaces Holder as West Indies Test captain

Brathwaite replaces Holder as West Indies Test captain

March 12, 2021 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kraigg Brathwaite

IMAGE: Kraigg Brathwaite led a second-string West Indies to a 2-0 series sweep in Bangladesh last month. Photograph: Jon Super /Reuters

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as Test captain, ending the all-rounder's five-and-half years tenure in charge of the squad, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.

Since taking the reins in 2015, 29-year-old Holder has led West Indies in 37 Tests and is currently the format's top ranked all-rounder.

 

Brathwaite led a second-string West Indies to a 2-0 series sweep in Bangladesh last month after several frontline players, including Holder, skipped the tour due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all believe that Kraigg is the right man to lead our test side at this point in time and I’m delighted that he has accepted the role," chief selector Roger Harper said in a statement.

"In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kraigg was able to motivate his players to play to a very high level and create the culture we are looking to establish where the team showed a collective determination to fight and a real hunger for success."

Brathwaite called it a 'huge honour'.

"I'm really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I'm excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future."

West Indies will play two Tests against Sri Lanka later this month.

Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said Holder would continue to be a key player for the team.

"Throughout his five-and-a-half-year tenure, he has led with dignity while always upholding the highest values of the sport," Adams said.

"As the world’s leading Test all-rounder, we all believe that Jason still has a tremendous role to play in West Indies Test cricket for many years to come."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
The Great Kolkata Test, 20 Years On
The Great Kolkata Test, 20 Years On
WATCH: Kohli in ACTION!
WATCH: Kohli in ACTION!
England favourites to win T20 WC in India: Kohli
England favourites to win T20 WC in India: Kohli
'I am a simple desi girl'
'I am a simple desi girl'
Why Ashwin is unlikely to make a comeback in T20 squad
Why Ashwin is unlikely to make a comeback in T20 squad
'Jai Shri Ram is an anti-Mamata slogan'
'Jai Shri Ram is an anti-Mamata slogan'
Like Manushi's stylish hat?
Like Manushi's stylish hat?

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Anushka, Virat celebrate Vamika's birthday

Anushka, Virat celebrate Vamika's birthday

Why Ashwin is unlikely to make a comeback in T20 squad

Why Ashwin is unlikely to make a comeback in T20 squad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use