March 12, 2021 09:29 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika's two-month birthday.

India's cricket captain kissed the Bollywood star on the forehead, embroidering the pic with a heart emoji.

Earlier, Anushka shared a picture from the celebration in Ahmedabad as Vamika turned two months old.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

On Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of a wonderful-looking cake, and wrote, 'Happy 2 months to us!'