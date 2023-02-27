News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Brathwaite expects batters to rise up to SA challenge

Brathwaite expects batters to rise up to SA challenge

February 27, 2023 19:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite says his team is ready to improve their Test record, having lost 12 off the previous 15 Tests

IMAGE: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite says his team is ready to improve their Test record, having lost 12 off the previous 15 Tests. Photograph: Michael Steele/Pool/Reuters

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite believes his players must not get ahead of themselves and take each hour as it comes as they prepare to face a new-look South Africa in the first of two Tests at Centurion Park on Tuesday.

The Caribbean side are coming off a 1-0 series win in Zimbabwe earlier this month, but before that were thumped in Australia late last year and will face similar seamer-friendly conditions on their short tour of South Africa.

 

"It won’t be easy, South Africa are a tough team at home, but we are looking forward to playing some hard days of test cricket," Brathwaite told reporters on Monday.

"It is important we take control of every hour, and not look at the big picture, just go from session to session."

West Indies have lost 12 of their previous 15 Tests in South Africa and won just one, though this is the first time they have toured the country in the longest format since 2015. Their only victory was a surprise success in Gqeberha, (previously, Port Elizabeth), 16 years ago.

Brathwaite, who opens the batting, concedes it will be a big step up from what they faced in Zimbabwe and it will be up to the batters to lay the platform for success against the home side's vaunted pace attack on helpful wickets.

"Zimbabwe isn’t a top team in the world so we are really looking to challenging ourselves here. We need to improve as batters and it is important as openers to set the foundation or the team," he said.

"It looks a good wicket, stats say batters can get runs on this pitch and the spinners will turn it later in the game.

"We have some very good bowlers. As a group we look forward to bowling at any batting line-up in the world. Discipline is very important, if we stick to our plans, the results will take care of themselves."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'
Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'
Nitish Rana 'looking forward' to IPL 2023
Nitish Rana 'looking forward' to IPL 2023
IPL 2023: Who will replace Pant as DC wicketkeeper?
IPL 2023: Who will replace Pant as DC wicketkeeper?
May 3 is deadline to opt for higher pension
May 3 is deadline to opt for higher pension
SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG, exam on Mar 5
SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG, exam on Mar 5
All you need to know about F1 2023
All you need to know about F1 2023
Sisodia's arrest puts key Delhi projects in limbo
Sisodia's arrest puts key Delhi projects in limbo

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat

Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat

PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets

PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances