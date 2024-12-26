News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Why Shubman Gill missed the Boxing Day Test....

Why Shubman Gill missed the Boxing Day Test....

Source: PTI
December 26, 2024 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury, scored 31 and 28 in the Pink Ball Test. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

India needed Rohit Sharma to open, Washington Washington's variation at MCG: Abhishek Nayar on axing Shubman Gill

India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Thursday defended axing Shubman Gill from the Boxing Day Test, saying it was in team's best interest to not only have Rohit Sharma back to his usual opening slot but also add some sting to the attack by drafting in spin all-rounder Washington Sundar.

 

Gill, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury, scored 31 and 28 in the Pink Ball Test and looked the most assured among Indian batters. He, however, got out for a duck in Brisbane.

With Rohit Sharma opening the innings and KL Rahul coming at No. 3, Gill had to make way for a third specialist all-rounder in Washington.

"Yes, Rohit will come up in the order and more likely than not, he will open the innings. That was the thought process. Unfortunately for Gill, just how things spanned out, he had to miss out," Nayar said at the end of the day's play.

"I just feel for a young player in a position like that, a big day, he wants to make his mark. He understands it's the team's requirement and it's unfortunate, but I wouldn't say that he's been dropped per se. It's just unfortunate that he couldn't find his place in this game," the former Mumbai stalwart said but the explanation lacked conviction.

He elaborately explained why playing Washington at the MCG made sense ahead of Gill.

"A lot of the decisions when they are made, and the process of it being made, the communication is always there and transparency is there. It's pretty obvious that we felt in these conditions, looking at the pitch, having Washy in the bowling attack will give us that variation, especially towards the end once the ball gets old," he said.

"Post the 50 overs, we felt that was an area that we wanted to get better at. We felt Washy could give us that solidarity with Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), especially the way Travis Head and Alex Carey were getting runs lower down. So we felt having an offie in the ranks will provide us with that."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
PIX: Bumrah leads India's fightback after Konstas show
PIX: Bumrah leads India's fightback after Konstas show
Will ICC ban Kohli for 'inappropriate contact'?
Will ICC ban Kohli for 'inappropriate contact'?
Budget: Why exporters are seeking Rs 750 cr from FM
Budget: Why exporters are seeking Rs 750 cr from FM
Kohli penalised for Boxing Day incident with Konstas
Kohli penalised for Boxing Day incident with Konstas
Stock markets settle flat in muted trade
Stock markets settle flat in muted trade
Kriti, Bhumi, Sharvari Celebrated X'mas
Kriti, Bhumi, Sharvari Celebrated X'mas

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Konstas Breaks Silence On Kohli Clash
Konstas Breaks Silence On Kohli Clash
How Konstas' father prepared his son for tough battles
How Konstas' father prepared his son for tough battles

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances