'Bowlers have a lot of restrictions but batters don't'

June 29, 2021 19:03 IST

IMAGE: At the age of 38, Jhulan Goswami is India's most trusted fast bowler. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami feels the Indian middle-order is one good knock away from regaining form and the bowler has backed them to come good in upcoming games against England.

India suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI of the three-match series. The India batters struggled to get their feet in except skipper Mithali Raj, who scored a gutsy fifty in the opening ODI. Teen sensation Shafali Verma too got out after scoring just 15 runs. Jhulan said people are expecting too much from the opening batter.

"It's just her (Shafali) first match. She just made her debut in ODIs and you are expecting so much from her, maybe because that's the impact she has," Jhulan said.

"And coming back to number 3,4,5, Punam and Mithali have plenty of experience, Harman is our vice-captain they all just need one good knock to get into the groove.”

"Mithali is very consistent, in the South Africa series she batted so well, in the first ODI against England she scored a fifty. Harman needs one good knock and we know she will be back, so one good knock is required from our middle order," she added.

Jhulan said it's ‘difficult’ to predict what should be a par score for India as in modern-day cricket any target seems possible.

"It's a very difficult question to answer. In cricket, you never know what particular target is a par score for the bowlers to defend. The game of cricket is such that we (bowlers) have a lot of restrictions but there are no restrictions for batters as such. But honestly speaking, as a bowling unit we have to perform responsibly if we want to win the upcoming games," Jhulan added.

At the age of 38, Jhulan is India's most trusted fast bowler and the pacer considers herself as a youngster who just wants to enjoy bowling.

"I still consider myself a youngster. I am enjoying my bowling, I just try to bowl a maximum number of overs. I was very much excited to bowl in red-ball cricket after seven years. There were some wear and tear but that's part and parcel of a bowler's life," said Jhulan.

Need to give our seamers a little bit of time, they will come back strongly: Jhulan

Jhulan Goswami rallied behind the seam attack, saying they are all quality bowlers and it is just about sticking with them and showing patience.

"Both of our medium pacers like Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar and we have another two pacers in the side, all of them are good cricketers. Shikha is coming back from a break, she was not there in our last series. Pooja is playing after a long time, they need a little bit of time, they will do well. They have already proved that they are quality bowlers, they have single-handedly won the matches for India. You just need to give them a little bit of time, they will come back strongly. I have full confidence in them," Jhulan said.

Further talking about the bowling attack, Jhulan added: "Honestly speaking, we need to come back as a bowling group strongly. Whatever score is there on the board, we need to come back as a unit. As an individual, you cannot achieve big milestones. You have to come out together as a bowling unit. We have discussed a lot of things, hopefully, we sort it out and we come back strongly."

"You have to believe in these bowlers, they are your best bowlers, they have the ability. They have done well in the past, they are coming back after a long haul, we will come back strongly as a bowling unit," she said.

India and England will now lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday here in Taunton.