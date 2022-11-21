News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Blow for NZ! Williamson to miss 3rd T20 vs India

Blow for NZ! Williamson to miss 3rd T20 vs India

November 21, 2022 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted out of Tuesday's third and final T20 against India for a medical appointment. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

New Zealand's hopes of levelling the T20 series against India with victory in the final match on Tuesday have taken a blow with captain Kane Williamson opting out of the match for a medical appointment.

 

Tim Southee will captain the side for the third T20 in Napier on Tuesday, with Auckland batsman Mark Chapman joining the squad in Williamson's place, New Zealand Cricket said.

Coach Gary Stead offered no details about Williamson's appointment but said it was not related to long-standing elbow problems that have plagued the Black Caps skipper.

"It's something that he's been trying to get booked in for a while," Stead said on Monday.

"There's an opportunity that's come up now and we've decided to get Kane to take that."

India thrashed the hosts by 65 runs in the second T20 in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the opener in Wellington was washed out.

Williamson will rejoin the squad in Auckland on Wednesday ahead of the ODI series-opener at Eden Park on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Surya not yet the best T20 player from India'
'Surya not yet the best T20 player from India'
Hardik wants more batting all-rounders
Hardik wants more batting all-rounders
2nd T20: SKY's century powers India to big win
2nd T20: SKY's century powers India to big win
Ecuadoreans celebrate historic World Cup opener win
Ecuadoreans celebrate historic World Cup opener win
Salaam Bollywood!
Salaam Bollywood!
Bihar: 12 die as truck rams into religious procession
Bihar: 12 die as truck rams into religious procession
Pakistan Army Stares At Another Defeat
Pakistan Army Stares At Another Defeat

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Sensational Suryakumar steals the show!

PIX: Sensational Suryakumar steals the show!

T20 top ranker Surya expecting Test call-up

T20 top ranker Surya expecting Test call-up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances