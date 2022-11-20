Hardik wants more batting all-rounders

'The conditions were very wet, so credit to the bowlers. I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options. This will not work always but I want more batters to chip in with the ball.'

IMAGE: India's Deepak Hooda celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during game two of the T20 International series between New Zealand and India at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya understands that batters will not be successful every time they are given the ball to do the job but wants to see more batting all-rounders in his side for better bowling options.

After Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten 51-ball 111, Deepak Hooda used his off-breaks to dismiss four Kiwi batters, contributing to India’s comprehensive 65-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui.

Hooda is an effective batter in the lower middle order too.

"Can't get any better than this. Everyone chipped it but it was surely a special innings by Surya. We would have taken a score of 170-175," Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

"Bowlers did well and it was about being aggressive in the mindset. It doesn't mean taking a wicket every ball, but being aggressive with the ball is important.

"The conditions were very wet, so credit to the bowlers. I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options. This will not work always but I want more batters to chip in with the ball," he added.

Former players such as Anil Kumble and Michael Vaughan have pointed out India's lack of bowling options after their exit from the T20 World Cup.

Pandya, who is captaining the team in absence of Rohit Sharma, said his job as a leader is to provide the team the right environment in the dressing room.

"I expect them to be professional, which they are. Give them the opportunity to enjoy themselves. It's about creating an environment where they are all in a happy space," said the 29-year-old.

"I see many times in this team that all the players are happy for each other's success. And that's important."

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted it was "not our best effort" and said Suryakumar's whirlwind innings made all the difference.

"Surya's innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I've ever seen. Some of those shots, I've never seen before. They were outstanding," he said.

"We weren't up to mark. We didn't get momentum with the ball, didn't get enough wickets and didn't get momentum with the bat either. It was frustrating."

Suryakumar hit as many as 11 boundaries and seven maximums during his second T20 hundred.

"...his innings was the difference. It did swing a bit (in the chase) and India did well to get some swing," Williamson said.

"Important to look at those few areas and improve. Need to look at the small margins. Sometimes, a special innings can happen, Surya is the best player in the world."