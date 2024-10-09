News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Blow for NZ! Kane Williamson doubtful for India Tests

Blow for NZ! Kane Williamson doubtful for India Tests

October 09, 2024 08:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson will not travel with the New Zealand squad to India on Friday and will stay home to rehabilitate instead. He is likely to available for the latter part of the series. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

New Zealand's top batsman, Kane Williamson, is a doubt for the Test series against India due to a groin injury sustained in the second Test against Sri Lanka, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

The former captain will not travel with the squad to India on Friday and will stay home to rehabilitate instead, selector Sam Wells said in a statement.

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now, rather than risk aggravating the injury," Wells said.

"We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan, Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour."

Uncapped Mark Chapman, a regular all-rounder in New Zealand's white ball teams, has been named in the squad as cover for Williamson in a bumper, 17-man squad.

"We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent," said Wells.

Williamson's absence is a huge blow for the Black Caps' chances of staving off another series defeat following their 2-0

loss to Sri Lanka.

New Zealand have never beaten India in the subcontinent in a Test series and lost 1-0 on their last tour in 2021.

The Black Caps have lost four consecutive Tests either side of a washed-out match against Afghanistan.

They will be led by opening batsman Tom Latham for the three-Test series against India following Tim Southee's resignation as captain in the wake of the Sri Lanka setback.

India, meanwhile, won a record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil with a recent 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell will travel with the New Zealand squad for the first Test in Bangalore starting on October 16 before returning home for the birth of his second child.

India-born leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will replace Bracewell for the rest of the series in Pune and Mumbai.

 

The squad is otherwise unchanged from the roster in the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka.

New Zealand squad for India Tests: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's current team 'one of the greatest'?
India's current team 'one of the greatest'?
Check Out Bumrah's Stylish Side
Check Out Bumrah's Stylish Side
Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!
Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!
M&As back in action, up 14% in 1st 9 months
M&As back in action, up 14% in 1st 9 months
Battle for J-K, Haryana: THE VERDICT
Battle for J-K, Haryana: THE VERDICT
How Rekha Became REKHA!
How Rekha Became REKHA!
BJP wins Haryana polls but vote share with Cong close
BJP wins Haryana polls but vote share with Cong close

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Azharuddin grilled for hours in money laundering case

Azharuddin grilled for hours in money laundering case

Mayank Yadav still a work in progress, warns RP Singh

Mayank Yadav still a work in progress, warns RP Singh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances