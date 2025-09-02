HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blow for Australia! Injured Cummins ruled out of India series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 02, 2025 11:01 IST

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins bowled more than 95 overs across four Tests in the UK and the Caribbean this winter before experiencing back pain. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's premier pacer and Test skipper Pat Cummins was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against India and New Zealand due to a lower-back issue, with Cricket Australia saying that his "rehabilitation" is being managed keeping the Ashes in mind.

Australia face New Zealand in three T20Is from October 1 before hosting India for three ODIs (October 19-25) and five T20Is (October 29-November 8). The home Ashes campaign begins against England in Perth on November 21.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India (or New Zealand)

and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," said Cricket Australia.

The 32-year-old bowled more than 95 overs across four Tests in the UK and the Caribbean this winter before experiencing back pain.

His medical scans revealed "a level of lumbar bone stress" that CA says will "require further management" in the build-up to the marquee Ashes.

 

It is a recurrence of the back issue that troubled Cummins early in his career, raising concerns over whether he can withstand the hectic Ashes that has five Tests in seven weeks.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
