Bit of destiny involved in Ajaz Patel's 10-for: Ashwin

IMAGE: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, saying his performance was 'wonderful', as the ball doesn't spin all the time at the Wankhede stadium. Photograph: BCCI

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels there was a bit of the luck factor involved in Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand.

Patel became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

Ashwin said the New Zealand spinner used the seam well and bowled in the right places to dismantle India’s batting line-up.

"It was a wonderful performance by Ajaz. It doesn't spin all the time in Wankhede, and he used the seam and put the ball in the right places. There was a bit of destiny involved in his 10-for too," Ashwin told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Ashwin was named the ‘Player of the Series’ for his brilliant performance.

"I think I've got 10 (Player of the Series awards now). I enjoyed Wankhede honestly, and everyday there was something new, and I could challenge both edges," said Ashwin.

"Jayant (Yadav) and I have trained together. He flew to Chennai from Haryana in 2014 to pick my mind, so we have a good relation.

"Axar (Patel) and I have played since Kings XI (days)," he added.

With Monday’s victory India sealed the two-match series 1-0. Now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

"I would like to go to South Africa and win a series there. We haven't done that before; hopefully, we can do it this time," added Ashwin.