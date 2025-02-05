HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Big names out! SA's surprising squad for tri-series

Big names out! SA's surprising squad for tri-series

February 05, 2025 21:23 IST

Gerald Coetzee

IMAGE: Gerald Coetzee was also initially named on Wednesday but later withdrawn after experiencing discomfort in his groin in a training session. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa will take six uncapped players to Pakistan this week for their tri-series against the hosts and New Zealand, coach Rob Walter said on Wednesday.

An initial 12-man selection has been named to take on New Zealand in Lahore next Monday in South Africa’s first game of the series.

Additional players will be named once player availability becomes clearer as South Africa's showcase Twenty20 competition concludes this week.

 

Temba Bavuma will lead the side with all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana being named in the squad for a second time after a first call-up against India two years ago.

The uncapped players are batsmen Matthew Breetzke and Meeka-eel Prince, spinner Senuran Muthusamy and the fast bowling duo of Gideon Peters and Eathan Bosch.

Gerald Coetzee was also initially named on Wednesday but later withdrawn after experiencing discomfort in his groin in a training session, a later statement from Cricket South Africa said.

He has been struggling with a hamstring that forced him to sit out the test series against Pakistan last month and then the SA20 tournament.

Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen miss the first match but will be available for the second ODI against Pakistan in Karachi on Feb. 12.

The tri-series is a warm up ahead of the Champions Trophy, which starts on Feb. 19 and is being co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

South African ODI regulars Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen will not take part in the tri-series but have already been named in the squad for the Champions Trophy.

Tri-series squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

Champions Trophy squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
