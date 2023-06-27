News
Ashes: England's bold move as Tongue replaces Moeen

June 27, 2023 16:35 IST
Josh Tongue

IMAGE: England's Josh Tongue during practice. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England have named seamer Josh Tongue as a surprise pick in their team for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's which starts on Wednesday, replacing injured spinner Moeen Ali, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets and managed to bowl just 14 overs in the second innings.

 

The 25-year-old Tongue, who took five for 66 in the second innings of his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's this month, is the only change to the side that lost the first Ashes Test, with England captain Ben Stokes opting for an all-seam attack.

Tongue was picked ahead of Mark Wood, who was widely tipped for selection for the second Test, with Joe Root expected to continue to play the role of auxiliary spinner.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
