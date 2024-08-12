News
Stokes doubtful for SL Tests after hamstring injury

Stokes doubtful for SL Tests after hamstring injury

August 12, 2024 11:18 IST
IMAGE: Ben Stokes was helped off the field after suffering an injury while playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday. Photograph: Sky Sports Cricket/X

England Test captain Ben Stokes was helped off the field after suffering an injury while playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday.

 

While batting for the Superchargers against the Manchester Originals at Old Trafford, the 33-year-old suddenly halted after completing a single, clearly in distress as he clutched the back of his left hamstring.

With England set to begin a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on August 21, there are now concerns about the all-rounder's availability.

Superchargers captain Harry Brook acknowledged that the injury appeared to be serious and confirmed to Sky Sports that Stokes was scheduled for a scan on Monday. The BBC reported it was suspected to be a hamstring injury.

"This is an issue. This is a real issue," said former England batter Michael Atherton on commentary for Sky Sports.

"It does not look good. He has been in excellent physical condition this year. If you speak to him he has been fit, he has been lean, he has been bowling. I am assuming it is a hamstring not knee, the way he was clutching. It looks as though it has properly gone and this is a significant moment in the season."

Source: REUTERS
Cricket's inclusion in Olympics a game-changer
'Watching Tendulkar excel against spin convinced me'
Jasprit Bumrah Beyond Numbers
6 women among 7 dead in Bihar temple stampede, 16 hurt
Watch Out For These Car Launches!
Laila Majnu Makes History On Re-Release
Thackeray vs Thackeray reignites over convoy attacks

Paris Olympics 2024

