I became more positive after being ignored for World Cup: Pant

June 21, 2019 20:46 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform, says Pant. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Back in the Indian team as a replacement following the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on Friday, said he remained positive despite being ignored from the World Cup squad.

 

Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

With the injury turning out to be a fracture, Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup and Pant was named his replacement in the squad.

"When I didn't get selected, I thought may be I didn't do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising," Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by Board of Control for Cricket in India.

"It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings."

"As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy."

Currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table, India will next take on Afghanistan on Saturday.

