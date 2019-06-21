News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup reaches 315 mn viewers in first 2 weeks

World Cup reaches 315 mn viewers in first 2 weeks

June 21, 2019 15:21 IST

IMAGE: The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Photograph: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has seen 315 million viewers tuning to the Star India network from across the country.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India data, television viewership for the tournament has been 182.7 million average impressions.

 

While reach refers to the number of people who have seen the tournament for at least a minute, impressions refer to the number of people watching the tournament or a particular match at any given point during its telecast.

Star India, the official broadcaster of all International Cricket Council events in the country, is showing the matches across its sports network.

