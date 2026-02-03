'Beating Pakistan Doesn't Feel Special Anymore'

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said if the India-Pakistan match does not happen, it won't be a big deal as Pakistan are not as strong as they used to be.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan were scheduled to face off at the T20 World on February 15, a game which Pakistan have now boycotted. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sanjay Manjrekar said if the T20 World Cup group stage clash between India and Pakistan does not happen, it is 'no big deal' since the 'actual game now never lives up to hype and drama'.

'Now, when India beats Pakistan, it is almost like India is beating the minnows.'

In the Asia Cup last year, Pakistan were clean swept by India in a trilogy of matches, including the final.

Manjrekar's statement comes after the Pakistan government boycotted the group stage T20 WC clash against India. The Pakistan government said in a post on X on Sunday that the Pakistan team 'shall not take the field' in the match against India without giving any reason.

The match was scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

'India-Pakistan match, if it does not happen, no big deal. Honestly, for a long time now, the actual game has never lived up to the hype and the drama we built up before the match,' Manjrekar said.

'And the reason for that is obvious. It's that India and Pakistan are not in the same league anymore. Earlier, in the 90s and before, it was fun because Pakistan was a strong team. But not anymore. Now, when India beats Pakistan, it is almost like India is beating the minnows.'

'Earlier, you could have felt good about beating Pakistan,' he said.

The retired cricketer and commentator added that when compared to India, Pakistan grassroots cricket leaves a lot to be desired.

'That's how Pakistan cricket has deteriorated. I saw that in the Asia Cup as well. You just have to compare the young players that come through the Indian cricket system versus the Pakistan cricket system. It's the difference between the earth and the sky.

'If India-Pakistan does not happen in this world event, it is not a big deal because you still have Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa. Those are the matches to watch, and those are the teams that India needs to beat for us to feel proud about this Indian team.

'I think it is a non-event and is not going to bring down the value of the tournament.'

IMAGE: At the Asia Cup last year, India beat Pakistan in three matches, including the final. Photograph: ANI Photo

While speculation is rife that the Pakistan Cricket Board could face sanctions following its decision to boycott the India game, the International Cricket Council is yet to decide if a board meeting is needed to discuss the issue.

Any discussions of potential sanctions take place with consultations with the 12 full member boards and three representatives of associate members alongside the ICC chairman.

Pakistan has a poor record against India in ICC World Cups. The two teams have played eight times, with the record standing at 7-1 in India's favour.

Pakistan announced its squad last month for the T20 World Cup, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. They are placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, The Netherlands and the USA.