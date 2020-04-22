'B'desh players overreact while facing short balls'

Source:

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami talked about how he felt during India's inaugural day-night Test match against Bangladesh in November last year. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Mohammed Shami, on Tuesday, said that he does not understand what the pink ball is all about and he even went on to say that Bangladesh players sometimes tend to overreact when they get to face consistent short-pitched deliveries.

Shami also talked about how he felt during India's inaugural day-night Test match against Bangladesh in November last year. The pacer was doing an Instagram Live session with batsman Manoj Tiwary.

It was then that Tiwary asked Shami about he felt bowling with the pink ball.

"Honestly, I did not understand what the pink ball is all about. The match starts in the afternoon, so initially, the ball does not offer you much, when we played the day-night Test against Bangladesh, it was with an SG ball, this ball had a different feel attached to it, we were not understanding when the ball will seam and move," Shami told Tiwary during the session.

"When I came into the attack, I decided to bowl short balls, I have noticed that Bangladesh players overreact when someone is bowling consistent short balls, I am not scared of saying this, I have to say what I say," he added

India decimated Bangladesh in its inaugural day-night Test last year. The side defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

Shami was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The pacer would have been in action for the Kings XI Punjab if the Indian Premier League had started on March 29. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.