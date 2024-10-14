News
BCCI's U-turn: Impact player era ends for domestic T20

BCCI's U-turn: Impact player era ends for domestic T20

Source: PTI
October 14, 2024 21:59 IST
BCCI scraps Impact Player rule for domestic T20 tourney after retaining it for IPL

Impact player

IMAGE: Umpire signals Impact Player substitution. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI has decided to scrap the contentious Impact Player rule for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The Impact Player concept was introduced in SMAT couple of years ago and was later extended to the Indian Premier League.

“Kindly note that the BCCI has decided to do away with the provision of the ‘Impact Player' for the ongoing season,” the BCCI informed the state associations on Monday.

 

The BCCI's decision to do away with the Impact Player comes shortly after it decided to retain the rule in the IPL till 2027. With record 250 plus total seen in the IPL this year, the Impact Player experiment was questioned by many including India skipper Rohit Sharma.

However most of the IPL franchises were in favour of the rule.

Rohit had felt that it was holding back the development of all-rounders.

"I generally feel that it is going to hold back (development of allrounders) because eventually cricket is played by 11 players, not 12 players. I'm not a big fan of impact player. You are taking out so much from the game just to make it little entertainment for the people around," Rohit said on the Club Prairie Podcast.

Saurashtra head coach Niraj Odedra welcomed the BCCI's decision.

"It is nice change. Also the ICC doesn't have this rule in major tournaments. So it would be good for cricketers who want to play for India as they graduate from domestic season," he said.

Source: PTI
