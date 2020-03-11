News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI's 7-point coronavirus diktat ahead of SA ODIs

BCCI's 7-point coronavirus diktat ahead of SA ODIs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 11, 2020 19:08 IST

'Avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised.'

India's players limber up during a practice session in Dharamshala on Wednesday, ahead of the first ODI against South Africa.

IMAGE: India's players limber up during a practice session in Dharamshala on Wednesday in preparation for the first ODI against South Africa. Photograph: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s medical team has told its players to avoid eating out and mingling with fans seeking selfies in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak when they take on South Africa in the ODI series, starting in Dharamsala on Thursday.

 

The reported number of positive cases for COVID-19 in India stands at 60 and the BCCI's medical team held a briefing for the Indian side ahead of the first ODI.

"The BCCI medical team has been monitoring the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. All the players, team support staff, State Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India," the BCCI said.

The guidelines are expected to be followed at the upcoming IPL, starting March 29, too. The coronavirus outbreak has so far led to the postponement of the shooting World Cup and the Indian Open golf tournament in India.

The players have been given a list of Dos and Don'ts on personal hygiene and the list includes but is not limited to telling them to "avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised."

The players have also been told to "avoid close contact and interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals)."

The guidelines also tell the players to avoid handshakes and handling unknown phones for selfies.

The BCCI has also asked airlines, team hotels, state associations and medical teams to sanitise facilities before and during team use.

"All the public washrooms at the stadium will be stocked with hand wash liquids and sanitisers. The medical staff and first aiders at the stadiums will be keeping a record of all patients seeking treatment and follow up as may be necessary," the BCCI added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Dhoni fan breaches security to touch his feet

SEE: Dhoni fan breaches security to touch his feet

1st ODI: Hardik adds balance, India ready for S Africa

1st ODI: Hardik adds balance, India ready for S Africa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use